Seychelles and Mauritius sign new twinning agreement between Anse Boileau and Black River

Acting Mayor of Victoria, Lydia Charlie (right) and Veenabye Jeewajee, the chairperson of the Black River District Council. (Seychelles News Agency)

The Seychelles' district of Anse Boileau and Mauritius' Black River signed a new twinning agreement on Tuesday, extending their relationship into a third decade.

The agreement was signed by Seychelles' Minister for Community Affairs and Local Government, Rose-Marie Hoareau, and the acting Mayor of Victoria, Lydia Charlie. On the Mauritian side, it was signed by Veenabye Jeewajee, the chairperson of the Black River District Council.

The twinning agreement between Anse Boileau and Black River (Rivière Noire) was established in February 2004. Its objectives are to develop relations for the benefit of the populations of the two regions, bringing them together, and also fostering educational, sporting, cultural, social, and economic exchanges.

"It is an honour for me to sign this agreement today, and I am looking to forward to continuing this relationship with Anse Boileau district, where the children and the elderly can continue to exchange our cultures," said Jeewajee after signing the agreement.

On her part, Charlie said, "Each time I witness a signing of an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between cities and districts, I know that I am being part of an initiative that serves to build bridges and bring down barriers between countries, rather than distance people."

Anse Boileau is a district located on the west of the main island of Mahe and is well known for its cultural aspects, farms and fishing activities.

Meanwhile, Black River or Riviere Noire, is also on the western side of Mauritius. It is the third largest district of Mauritius in area, but the smallest in terms of population.

The district is mostly rural but includes the western part of the capital city of Port Louis and the western part of Quatre Bornes.

Seychelles has had several such agreements between its districts and those in Mauritius.

There are twinning agreements between the Municipal Town Council of Beau Bassin/Rose Hill and the district of Mont Buxton and between the Municipal Town Council of Vacoas/Phoenix and the district of Plaisance.

Such agreements were also signed between the districts of Moka and Pointe Larue, Savanne and Port Glaud, Pamplemousse and Grand Anse Praslin, Rivière du Rempart and Beau Vallon, and Anse Royale the district of Flacq.