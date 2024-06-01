Pascalina Moustache: Seychelles' first female footballer to go professional

Moustache, 32, has signed a contract with FK Saned Joniskis in the top division football in Lithuania. (Seychelles Football Federation)

The Seychelles' women's national team captain, Pascalina Moustache, has made history by becoming the first female of the island nation to become a professional footballer.

Moustache, 32, has signed a contract with FK Saned Joniskis in the top division football in Lithuania.

She played for the local women's team Rovers from the central district of Mont Fleuri for many years and was awarded Female Footballer of the Year in 2017. Moustache went on a trial with the Lithuanian club and impressed the club with her vision, accurate and precise passing as well her intelligence on the field.

She signed her contract alongside FK Saned Joniskis' technical director, Tihomis Sloboda, early this month.

Moutache has already been involved in matches since she signed with the team, where she was put straight into the starting 11 for the club's games.

Earlier this year, along with Reena Esther, went on trials in Singapore with the help and recommendation of their national team coach, Chris Yip-Au.

FK Saned plays in the Lithuanian Women's A League, which is Lithuania's top level women's football league.

The club is based in Joniškis, a city in northern Lithuania with a population of about 9,900.