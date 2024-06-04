Creole culture: SNICHA launches "Seychelles Cultural Encounters" platform

Seychelles Cultural Encounters platform is designed to be a dynamic space where the island nation's vibrant culture can be experienced. (SNICHA)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA) has launched two new initiatives to preserve and promote the island nation's rich cultural heritage.

The Seychelles Cultural Encounters platform https://www.seychellesculturalencounters.com/ and the Bal Lasemenn (the Ball of the Week) were launched on May 29 at the Vye Marmit Restaurant, Domaine de Val des Pres, in the eastern Mahe district of Au Cap.

In her address at the launching, Cecile Kalebi, the permanent secretary for culture, said, "As we stand at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, it is essential to reflect on the profound importance of cultural tourism and the role it plays in preserving our heritage."

Kalebi said cultural tourism is not just about showcasing Seychelles' beautiful landscapes and pristine beaches but also about sharing the soul of the island nation and these include the stories, traditions and customs that define the Seychellois people.

The newly launched Seychelles Cultural Encounters platform is designed to be a dynamic space where the island nation's vibrant culture can be experienced, celebrated, and understood by both locals and visitors.

"Through this platform, we aim to provide immersive cultural experiences that highlight the uniqueness of our Creole heritage, from our traditional music and dance to visits to museums and heritage sites, our culinary delights and artisanal art and crafts," said the principal secretary.

She added that cultural encounters are vital for fostering mutual understanding and respect among diverse peoples and "they allow us to appreciate the richness of our heritage and the creativity of our ancestors."

Kalebi said that "for visitors, these encounters offer a deeper connection to the places they visit instead of just seeing the beauty of our islands, they get to feel the heartbeat of our nation. They learn about our history, participate in our festivals, and engage with our communities, creating memories that last a lifetime."

The launch of the platform aligns with the SNICHA's mandate, the Seychelles National Development Strategy 2024-2028, and Sustainable Development Goalss Goals 8 to 12. It supports these strategies and goals by promoting cultural tourism, which boosts local economies, creates jobs, and preserves our natural and cultural resources.

This platform will offer cultural experiences and events designed to increase awareness and appreciation of our cultural assets among Seychellois of all ages.

Also launched on Wednesday was the Bal Lasemenn, a cultural event to encourage and promote the appreciation of Seychelles' traditional dances among the local community and foreign visitors.

The event will be organised every last Wednesday of each month at a fee of SCR250 ($18) per person for an immersive experience of Seychellois traditional dances, like the moutya and the sega.