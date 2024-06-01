Seychelles and Mauritius sign 2nd renewed twinning agreement for districts

The agreement was signed on Friday morning by Seychelles' acting Mayor of Victoria, Lydia Charlie, and the Savanne District Council President, Shubhowantee Seenavassen. (Seychelles News Agency)

A second twinning agreement has been signed between Seychelles' western Mahe district of Port Glaud with Savanne, a district from the south of Mauritius.

The agreement was signed on Friday morning by Seychelles' acting Mayor of Victoria, Lydia Charlie, and the Savanne District Council President, Shubhowantee Seenavassen.

"This is another great occasion, after the first signing earlier this week," said Charlie who added that she hopes with the renewed partnership, all the programmes can be successful.

"With the previous agreement, not all the plans materialised, due to various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is that now it all can be done," said Charlie.

The twinning agreement was first signed between the two districts in 2014, and the two districts have mainly collaborated in sports, but will now look to enhance that cooperation in other areas, such as craft, culture, and agriculture.

"I am honoured to have renewed this agreement today, where this will consolidate our multi-faceted ties, as we have similar languages and culture," said Seenavassen.

He added that they will continue to promote exchanges and experiences in terms of strategy, policy and project development, in fields such as education, ecology and biodiversity.

This is the second twinning agreement renewed this week with the first signed district of Anse Boileau and Mauritius' Black River signing their agreement on Tuesday.