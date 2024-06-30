The story of Ton Charles, one of Seychelles' oldest violinists

Seychelles has many guitarists, drummers and even keyboardists but not many violinists. Charles Lesperance, better known as Ton Charles (Uncle Charles), is one of the few veterans who have played the violin for many years.

Lesperance is from Praslin, Seychelles' second most populated island, and grew up in the community of Anse La Blague in a family of seven children.

The violinist who will soon be 76 years old, started playing the violin at a very young age. He is the second oldest violinist in the country after his fellow Marcel Crea, who resides on the main island of Mahe.

He told SNA, "It was in the late 1960s that I became inspired by this beautiful instrument. My inspiration and love for the violin came from my father and brother, both violinists at that time."

A shiny violin in the left corner of the living room has played its role for many decades and has added delightfully charming melodies to ballroom dances and wedding parties across the country.

"I have played my violin countless of times but each time that I have held it in my arms, I have enjoyed every minute while I was playing. It casts away all your worries at that moment and it feels good when you see people of all ages dancing and having fun as well," said Lesperance.

The violinist can no longer play his instrument but he keeps his treasure in sight to remind himself of his happy days with his violin.

"Nowadays I cannot perform anymore but before the COVID-19 pandemic, I was still actively playing my violin whenever I had the chance or asked to. I miss playing this instrument but the time has come for me to relax now and take care of my health," he explained.

Lesperance playing the violin with his son Daniel. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: CC-BY

Lesperance has entertained locals and tourists in hotels and other venues. The first band he formed was called Bandits.

Lesperance said he also played the guitar but concentrated more on playing the violin.

"Each time I saw my father and my uncle playing, I always dreamed of being a violinist as well. At times I wanted to take theirs and try out, but their violins were always well hidden in pillowcases, and of course, there was always a trap. So to avoid a good beating, I chose to keep away but at times the temptation was too strong so I waited for my father to leave for work and I carefully took his violin out and played," he remembered.

He added: "I was so eager to learn and since I did not have one for myself then I decided to improvise. I took an empty milk tin and a midrib from a coconut leaf. I fixed it well using threads and voila, I got my violin. The next step was to close my eyes and allow the music to flow, and it did. It felt so natural and I knew right there and then that I was meant to play this instrument."

Lesperance said his wish came true "When my uncle gifted me with my first violin, I knew right there and then that this was going to be the beginning of a wonderful journey for me."

Through trial and error, he taught himself how to play the violin.

"My father was shocked when he learned that I could play the violin. His tears rolled down his cheeks and he became speechless. And from there, he allowed me to accompany him whenever he went to play until he retired and I took his place," he recalled.

Lesperance has travelled to many other countries where he showed off his skills and made Seychelles proud. In 2022, he received an award for being one of the island's greatest culture pioneers.