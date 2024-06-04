Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China launched 

Seychelles' former Vice President Vincent Meriton (f1st right) is the chairman of the association. (Seychelles Nation)

The Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China was launched on Monday evening Victoria with the aim of strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Seychelles' former Vice President Vincent Meriton is the chairman of the association, which was launched in an event at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Victoria, the capital.

Meriton said the new association will be a way for any Seychellois who has studied in China, visited the country, or is trading with it, to continuously network.

In his address at the launch, Meriton explained that the association will "place emphasis on resource mobilisation, enabling us to carry out meaningful projects and initiatives that will benefit our communities."

He added that the association aims to further consolidate the bond between the two countries on a "people to people level, promoting intercultural understanding through exchanges and partnerships."

The new association will also serve to fulfil the role of having agreements with organisations that share its objectives of friendship and collaboration.

The association's logo was also revealed at the launching ceremony.

Present at the ceremony was the Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress, Cai Dafeng, and his delegation who are currently on a working visit to the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

On Tuesday, Dafeng met with Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif at the State House. He also met with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne.

Dafeng met with Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif at the State House. (Foreign Affairs Department) Photo License: CC-BY

Seychelles and China established bilateral relations in 1976, although the first Chinese nationals landed on the archipelago's shores in 1863.

China has contributed significantly to the development of Seychelles and helped with infrastructure projects, such as the National Assembly building, the Palais de Justice, and the ongoing project of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) House.