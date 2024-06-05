Seychelles' President congratulates Indian Prime Minister on securing 3rd consecutive term in office

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 elections.

According to the Foreign Affairs Department, Ramkalawan said, "This outcome is a testament to the confidence that the Indian people place in your visionary leadership and the remarkable progress that India has made under your stewardship, as well as the high regard in which you are held."

He added: "The special relationship between Seychelles and India has strengthened over the years, with our two nations working ever more closely on a range of issues of mutual interest and concern. India's role as a key development partner and strategic ally for Seychelles has been invaluable."

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, said, "Our joint undertakings have been marked by robust cooperation in various sectors of shared interest including the military, health, education, infrastructure development, among others. Our collaboration in maritime security has been pivotal in ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region. In addition, through our collective efforts in enhancing collaboration in cultural exchanges and human resource development, we have been able to foster mutual respect and better understanding between the people of our two countries."

Ramkalawan added that he is confident that "during your third term in office, our bilateral ties will continue to strengthen and expand. In this regard, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to working closely with you and your government to bolster our bilateral relations and address the multiple global and regional challenges that confront us."

It was confirmed that Modi, aged 73, will take up his third consecutive term as Prime Minister after India's Election Commission on Wednesday gave final confirmation that the parties that make up his coalition had collectively passed the majority mark in parliament.