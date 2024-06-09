Seychelles to host 20 boxers for 5-nation boxing competition for Constitution Day

Boxer Keddy Agnes, the Sportsman of the Year 2023, will be in action for Seychelles at the competition. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will be hosting an international boxing competition on June 21 and 22 to celebrate the island nation's Constitution Day, which falls on June 18.

Over 20 boxers from foreign countries will compete in the tournament at the NSC Hall, alongside well known Seychellois boxers, such as Keddy Agnes, Joshua Cousin and Shain Boniface.

Five nations will be participating in the event featuring boxers from Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion - a French overseas department - as well as Kenya and Sri Lanka.

One of the organisers of the event, Roy Collie, said, "We had been in discussion with the Boxing Federation for a while now about having an international tournament, and with the Constitution Day coming up, we saw this as a perfect to have this tournament."

He said the event has cost a lot to put together and the organisers are still looking for sponsors who will be able to help in getting cash prizes as rewards for the winners.

"It's not enough just to give a boxer a medal, I mean they train very hard to compete and I think that a monetary reward is well deserved," added Collie.

Boxing tournaments with international boxers in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, used to be held regularly in the past and boxers from the region were invited to participate.

"We want to invite everyone to come down and enjoy the spectacle that we will be putting on. I am sure the boxers will be giving their all as they take the ring for their fights," Collie added.

Tickets for the competition will be SCR200 ($15), while there will be a VIP section, with the tickets costing SCR1,000 ($74).