Seychelles' Institute for Early Childhood Development hosts regional conference for ECCE 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) actors in the Southern and Eastern African communities are set to establish a framework for action committing them to improve early childhood learning in the region.

The resolution was taken on the last day of a three-day regional conference hosted by Seychelles' Institute for Early Childhood Development (IECD) UNECSO category 2.

The meeting provided the representatives from the 22 countries in the region the chance to discuss the Tashkent Declarations and commitments to action to propel ECCE in all participating countries and evaluate the implementation.

They discussed better solutions and more sustainable development for the early childhood care and education agenda on the African continent in the conference held under the auspices of UNESCO.

Participating countries were also able to share experiences, strategise collectively in order to help the development and further enhancement of early childhood care and education in these countries and on the continent.

An education consultant at IECD, Andre Leste, told reporters at the closing of the conference that a lot has come out of the meeting.

"We have been able to summarise all the issues we are faced with in this framework for action," he said.

He added that the Institute of Early Childhood Development recognised as a world centre, "will have to analyse the countries' priorities and consult them individually to determine how it will support them."

Leste explained that IECD will also have the task of evaluating policies to determine how they can regulate early childhood learning in their countries.

Its new role will also include determining what type of support IECD may provide "not just in terms of technical support, but to also hold visits, exchanges and share good practices."

The Institute will also be involved in determining the best assistance it can provide to the countries in the region to develop a framework for early childhood learning and an action plan.

Leste explained that the steps being taken are also due to the fact that the member states are expected to identify critical areas.