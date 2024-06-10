Participation of leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan on 09 June 2024. Leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region participated in the ceremony as honoured guests.

2. The leaders who attended the ceremony included President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth accompanied by his spouse; Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay. Leaders of Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were accompanied by Ministers.

3. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with the visiting leaders in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The leaders congratulated him for taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the historic third consecutive term. Thanking them for gracing the occasion, Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR Vision’. Prime Minister emphasized that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries, even as it pursues its goal of VIKSIT BHARAT by 2047. In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena.

4. The leaders also attended a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President while welcoming them and conveying her wishes to Prime Minister Modi in the service of the nation, stated that India’s democratic exercise was not only a moment of pride for its people, but an inspiration to millions around the world.

5. The participation of leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region on the momentous occasion of swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Minister, underlines India’s deep-rooted bonds of friendship and cooperation with the region.