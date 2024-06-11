Seychelles expresses support for Emirates flight to Madagascar with stopover on Mahe Island 

Seychelles' Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, has expressed his strong support for Emirates Airline's announcement to introduce four weekly flights between Dubai and Madagascar, with a stopover in Mahe, Seychelles, starting September 3.

Emirates announced on June 7 that it will launch flights to Madagascar in September and the flights will operate via a linked service with Seychelles.

According to a press communique from the Ministry if Transport on Monday, Derjacques highlighted the significance of this new route and said, "The introduction of these flights marks a substantial advancement in our efforts to boost trade, commerce, and tourism. This development is poised to enhance Seychelles' connectivity with key markets, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange."



Derjacques also emphasised the importance of this initiative in the context of South-South cooperation in aviation. He said, "By linking Seychelles with Dubai and Madagascar, we are not only enhancing our own strategic position but also strengthening the ties between developing nations. This cooperation is crucial for mutual growth and development, paving the way for more collaborative efforts in the future."



The new Emirates flight route is anticipated to position Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, as a pivotal travel and trade hub within the region, offering enhanced opportunities for the business and tourism sectors.



The Ministry of Transport of Seychelles said it is dedicated to improving the nation's transport infrastructure and services, aiming for sustainable growth and development within the sector. Through strategic collaborations and innovative initiatives, the ministry seeks to enhance connectivity and accessibility, benefiting both local communities and international visitors, according to the press statement.