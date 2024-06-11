Seychelles and South Korea sign agreement for cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture

Minister Ferrari (right), and Do-Hyung Kang, the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries of Korea. (Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish cooperation in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture.

The MOU was signed by the Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Jean-Francois Ferrari, and Do-Hyung Kang, the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries of Korea, in the margins of the Korea-Africa Summit, which took place in Seoul from June 4 to 5.

Th Ministry of Fisheries and the Blue Economy said the agreement aims to enhance bilateral collaboration, facilitate knowledge transfer, information sharing, and capacity-building initiatives, and promote the trade of fish and fishery products. It will also increase private sector cooperation, as well as combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing within these vital sectors.

According to the ministry, the MOU underscores the shared commitment of Seychelles and Korea to address global challenges such as climate change, overfishing, and marine pollution. It also highlights the mutual benefits of technological and scientific collaboration, and it paves the way for future projects that will strengthen the resilience and sustainability of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

Fisheries is the second top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, after tourism.