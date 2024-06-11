High-level delegation from China-Africa TVET Alliance visits Seychelles to enhance exchanges

The Seychelles Institute of Technology (SIT) has been recognized as one of the world's 10 innovative technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions. (SIT)

Seychelles and China are looking to improve their collaborative exchanges in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to enhance the skills of the youth of the island nation as they enter the world of work.

Seychelles signed an agreement with the China-Africa TVET Alliance in 2022, which allows for exchanges and training for Seychellois teachers and students. This was organised to develop local teachers as well as the curriculum and also to help in developing the leadership of the schools.

A delegation from the China-Africa TVET Alliance consisting of high Chinese officials and heads of technical schools is in Seychelles to discuss the possibilities of establishing training cooperation and exchanges with the professional centres in the island nation.

"We periodically bring the flagship TVET institutions from China to the Seychelles, so that they can meet physically with the Ministry of Education and the institutions, to discuss potential areas of collaboration," said Mark Gong Zhiwu, the director general for Africa in in the China-Africa TVET Alliance.

The Chinese delegation on Tuesday joined members of local professional institutes to share what their schools offer as well as learn what the institutions in Seychelles are doing, during a meeting held at the Seychelles Maritime Academy.

The director general for TVET, Jean Alcindor, with members of the Chinese delegation. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Zhiwu shared that already there are numerous activities done as part of the collaboration and teachers and students have gone for short courses in China.

"For the students, they will have the opportunity to study both in China and Seychelles, and the best performing students will also be given the chance to earn a dual degree recognised by both countries," Zhiwu added.

Meanwhile, the director general for TVET in the Ministry of Education, Jean Alcindor, said Seychelles has really benefitted a lot from this collaboration. A fourth cohort of teachers will head to China soon while Seychelles is looking for China's expertise to develop a proper TVET curriculum.

"The four institutions that have visited Seychelles have numerous expertise, such as mechanical-electronic engineering, automotive engineering, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and other areas, which Seychelles greatly benefit from," said Alcindor.

He added that the visit will allow the local institutions to look for their own personal partnerships to offer better and more courses to their students.

China was expected to help Seychelles set up a specialised TVET school and Alcindor explained that they are searching for alternate locations.

"The ministry though is exploring their options, such as working more closely with professional institutions to be able to offer more opportunities for our young students, until such time that the school, which we desperately need, is ready," added Alcindor.