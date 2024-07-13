Seychelles' Orchids Collection Greenhouse created with rare species 

Safeguarding the endemic and indigenous orchid populations of Seychelles is one of the aims of a newly created Orchids Collection Greenhouse at the National Biodiversity Centre at Barbarons.

The Greenhouse was opened recently and houses a collection of 10 types of orchid endemic and native to the island nation. More orchid species are expected to be added in the future namely Orkid Payanke, Orkid Fler de Kouler, Orkid Grand Fey, among others.

"The orchids in the Greenhouse at the moment are not all that we have. We currently have 42 orchid species in Seychelles, with four of them being endemic to the Seychelles," said Damien Doudee, senior horticulturist at the National Biodiversity Centre.

The Greenhouse is solar-powered and will provide the orchid species with the best conditions for growing, which will aid in ensuring the continued survival of the species in Seychelles.

Additionally, the Orchids Collection Greenhouse will enable members of the public to have a chance to see these species up close, as they are often rare to find, because they grow at high, hard to reach places on the island.

Doudee said however for the moment the Greenhouse is not open to the public as they continue their work to populate it.

"People don't know of these species of orchids in Seychelles, so having a greenhouse that has a collection of all of them will help them know more," added Doudee.

Seychelles' national flower is the tropicbird orchid, which is native to the island nation and generally grows up to 2 metres in height and grows 10 to 15 flowers per plant. Apart from the Indian Ocean islands, the orchid can also be found in Kenya and Tanzania.