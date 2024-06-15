Seychelles' Footballer of the Year 2023/24: St.Louis' Dean Mothe

St. Louis football club winger Dean Mothe has been named Seychelles' Footballer of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

Mothe, who received the award in a ceremony on Friday, was rewarded for a great season of football, where he helped his side to win the Seychelles Premier League title.

In second place was Foresters' Brandon Labrosse, who scored eight times in the league this season, while another St. Louis player, Justin Riaze, came out in third place.

Lorenzo Hoareau, also a St. Louis Football Club player, who earlier this week scored his second goal for the Seychelles national team, won the title of the Young Player of the Year.

Lorenzo Hoareau won the title of the Young Player of the Year. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Hoareau made football history as the youngest player from an African nation to score a goal with the senior team in an international match in 2021. Hoareau was 14 when he scored for Seychelles and won the youngest African striker award in September 2021.

He is the second youngest player in the world to achieve the feat, behind Aung Kyaw Tun of Myanmar.

There were other individual awards presented on Friday evening and St Louis' Malagasy goalkeeper, Michel 'Toldo' Ramandimbisoa was named the goalkeeper of the season as his side conceded only 18 goals in 18 games.

St Louis' Malagasy goalkeeper, Michel 'Toldo' Ramandimbisoa was named the goalkeeper of the season. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

St. Louis made it a clean sweep of individual titles with their coach, Gavin Jeanne, receiving the award for Coach of the Year, after leading his side to a first league title since 2017.

There were also awards for the top scorers in the three divisions of Seychelles football. The award for the top scorer in the Premier League went to Lightstars Rennick Esther in the Premier League with 15 goals. For the Championship, the top scorer was Madagascar's Jocelyn Fenosoa, who scored a massive 34 goals for champions Real Maldives and Fabrice Radriamanantenasoa of Beau Vallon, won the top scorer award in League 1, after finding the net 24 times.

Officials were also rewarded in the ceremony and the Best Male Referee went to Hensley Petrousse. Deidrey Roucou won the Best Female Referee and Rio Dubignon won the award for Young Referee of the Year.