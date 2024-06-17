Seychelles' President congratulates South African President on 2024 re-election

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa.

South Africa's parliament re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa as President last Friday after a landmark coalition deal between the governing African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties.

According to a communique from the Foreign Affairs Department, Ramkalawan said, "I equally wish to congratulate you and the people of South Africa for the successful and peaceful general elections. This democratic process stands as a testament to the enduring strength and vitality of South Africa's commitment to democratic governance. The peaceful and transparent conduct of these elections reaffirm South Africa's unwavering dedication to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the voices of its citizens are heard and respected. In this context, South Africa will continue to be an example for the region as well as for the rest of Africa."

He added that Ramaphosa's re-election "underscores the continued faith of the South African people in your vision and leadership. Your recent call for broader national unity in South Africa has resonated well with many around the world. I am confident that under your continued stewardship, South Africa will further advance its goals of social justice, economic growth, and regional stability."

"Our two countries share strong and dynamic ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations which have evolved and grown stronger over the past few decades. I have every confidence, that during your tenure in office, the bonds that exist between Seychelles and South Africa will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples. I am very much looking forward to continuing our working relationship bilaterally, regionally and in the multilateral fora," said Ramkalawan.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with South Africa in 1993.