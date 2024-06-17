Japan Training Squadron ships arrive in Seychelles as part of worldwide tour

As a special treat, on Monday morning, the group welcoming the ship into port got a chance to go aboard. (Seychelles News Agency)

The Japan Training Squadron, JS Kashima and JS Shimakaze of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) arrived in Seychelles' Port Victoria on Monday for a friendly port call.

Onboard the two ships are approximately 570 officers and crew members, including 200 newly commissioned officers who recently graduated from the Maritime Officer Candidate School.

The visit is part of an almost six-month training cruise, where they expect to visit 13 ports around the world. The purpose of the Overseas Training Cruise is to develop the seamanship of the newly commissioned officers through various trainings at sea, as they foster their international perspectives, while at the same time promoting friendly relationships with port of call countries.

At the arrival of the ships were representatives of the Seychelles Defence Forces, the Embassy of Japan, the Seychelles Japan Alumni Association as well as the School for the Deaf in Seychelles.

The Seychelles Japan Alumni Association is a group of people from the island nation who have studied in Japan.

The Chief of Staff of the Seychelles Defence Forces, Jean Attala, greeted the officers from the squadron.

Speaking to SNA, the Chief of Staff of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), Jean Attala said, "These courtesy visits are an opportune moment to exchange best practices on both sides. This is especially helpful during the times when several countries are participating in certain operations and everyone is aware of how each side usually operates."

He added that during their visit to Seychelles, the cadets from the Japanese Training Squadron will also be participating in this kind of exchange.

"There will be visits organised for the cadets on board in which they will have the opportunity to observe different facilities such as the Coast Guard at Perseverance and the Airforce base at Pointe Larue. There will, of course, be interactions between the senior officers on board and high officials from Seychelles," said Attala.

As part of the activities during their visit, there will be an open day on Tuesday, June 18, the day on which Seychelles celebrates its Constitution Day, for an hour and a half starting from 10 am. Members of the public will be able to visit the ships.

As a special treat, on Monday morning, the group welcoming the ship into port got a chance to go aboard.

Part of the group, Dolores Savy, the secretary of the Seychelles Japan Alumni Association said, "This visit is nice, the boat was very interesting."