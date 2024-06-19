India's IndiGo airline expresses interest in flying to Seychelles

IndiGo is one of India's fastest growing airlines with a fleet of over 367 aircraft connecting passengers to more than 121 destinations worldwide. ( BriYYZ , Wikipedia) Photo License: CC BY-SA 2.0

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), India's largest passenger airline, has expressed strong interest in starting flights from the South Asia country to Seychelles, Seychelles' Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a press release that this development follows bilateral aviation talks held in New Delhi, India, in May 2024, where negotiations between IndiGo and Seychelles authorities began.

The commencement of flights by IndiGo to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is set to strengthen the bilateral ties with India and enhance the visibility of both destinations.

The Minister for Transport, Antony Derjacques, said, "The intent expressed by IndiGo to launch direct flights to Seychelles represents a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance connectivity and foster strong bilateral relations with India. We are excited about the potential for increased tourism and business opportunities that this new route will bring."

IndiGo is one of India's fastest growing airlines with a fleet of over 367 aircraft connecting passengers to more than 121 destinations worldwide. The airline's commitment to providing an affordable, reliable, and efficient travel experience has made it one of the fastest-growing airlines globally.

If confirmed, the launch of the new flight route is anticipated to significantly enhance tourism and business exchanges between the two nations. Visitor arrivals from India to Seychelles have shown a positive trend over the past few years, with 4,957 visitors in 2022, 7,602 in 2023, and 3,268 in 2024. This new flight route is expected boost these numbers, providing more opportunities for tourism and business exchanges.

The chief executive officer of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), said, "The operation of IndiGo to Seychelles will represent a milestone achievement in our air transport development, connecting Seychelles to the geographically vast and rich nation of India via Mumbai."

The Seychelles' authorities remain committed to fostering strong international aviation partnerships, and this new development with IndiGo marks a promising step towards achieving that goal, according to the press statement.