8 Seychellois athletes heading to Senior African Athletics Championship

Eight athletes will represent Seychelles at the upcoming Senior African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, from June 21 to 26.

The Seychelles' team of athletes, which left the country on Tuesday, include seven male and one female athletes carrying the national flag to the championships.

The athletes are Dylan Sicobo, who will compete in the 100m sprint race, Sharry Dodin for 100m and 200m, Caleb Vadivello in 400m, Janosh Moncherry for 100m, Denzel Adem in the 200m, Don Wittz in the hammer throw, and Liam Barbe in the high jump. The only female athlete is Natasha Chetty, who will compete in the 100m and 200m races.

Five of the athletes recently competed in the Mauritius Pepsi Cola Championship and Seychelles won two gold medals, three silver and two bronze. Among the medallists who are part of the team Seychelles travelling to Cameroon, are Dodin and Adem. Dodin won silver in the 200m race while Adem came out third winning a bronze medal in the same event.

Seychelles won gold through two female athletes, Dora Samson in the 400m event and Amelie Charles, who won gold in the 200m race.

The silver medals went to Jamelia Gonazlves, who came out second in the 400m race and in the 200m event, while Ned Azemia won silver in the 400m race.

The team will be hoping to produce another good performance in the Championship when they compete against the top athletes from the continent.

The African Championships in Athletics is a continental athletics event organised by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), the continental association for sport in Africa.

The last championship was held in Mauritius in 2022, where Seychelles failed to win any medals.

The island nation has had some success in the championships previously, winning 18 medals - 4 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze.

The last medal for Seychelles at the championships was in 2016, when high jumper Lissa Labiche became the African champion by winning the gold medal. Labiche also won gold at the championship in 2012 and silver in 2008.