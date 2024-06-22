Seychelles' Anti-Corruption Commission signs working arrangement with European Public Prosecution Office

The arrangement was signed by May De Silva, Commissioner of ACCS, and Andrés Ritter, Deputy European Chief Prosecutor. (ACCS)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Anti-Corruption Commission Seychelles (ACCS) and the European Public Prosecution Office (EPPO) on Friday signed a working arrangement to further develop their partnership in creating anti-corruption awareness and addressing corruption within the public sector.

According to the ACCS, the purpose of the working arrangement is to facilitate cooperation between the two parties in investigations and prosecutions relating to criminal offences. The arrangement also expects to enhance the exchange of evidence, operational and strategic information and other forms of cooperation such as building local capacity and transfer of knowledge.

The signing was conducted by May De Silva, the commissioner of ACCS and Andrés Ritter, deputy European chief prosecutor.

In her address at the event, May De Silva said, "The ACCS highly appreciates the important role the European Public Prosecution Office plays in the fight against corruption. The signing of the Working Arrangement between the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission Seychelles is a landmark event that significantly enhances the fight against corruption."

She said that by fostering international cooperation, strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, and promoting good governance, this arrangement sets a precedent for effective and collaborative anti-corruption efforts.

"It not only benefits Seychelles and the European Union but also contributes to the broader global campaign against corruption, supporting economic development and the rule of law. We will continue our work with our friends in the EU, and national and international partners to ensure Seychelles develops further robust anti-corruption structures and returns stolen public assets to be used for our people, by our people," added De Silva.

The working arrangement is significant for several reasons as it marks a pivotal step in enhancing international cooperation, combating corruption, and strengthening judicial processes, according to the Commission.

The EPPO is an independent public prosecution office of the European Union responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU. These include several types of fraud, Value Added Tax fraud with damages above €10 million, money laundering, corruption, and related crimes.

The EPPO also undertakes investigations, carries out acts of prosecution and exercises the functions of prosecutor in the competent courts of the participating member states, until the case has been finally disposed of.

Since starting its operations on June 1, 2021, EPPO has registered more than 4000 crime reports from participating EU member states and private parties and opened over a thousand investigations.