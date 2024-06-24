James Bond theme chosen for King Charles birthday celebration in Seychelles 

Jeffrey Glekin, the British High Commissioner to Seychelles, in a toast with the Minister for Internal Affairs, Roy Fonseka. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The 75th birthday of the United Kingdom's King Charles III was celebrated in Seychelles on Saturday under the theme 'James Bond', in an event hosted by the British High Commission.

The party's organisers chose the theme as Ian Flemming - the creator of the James Bond books- penned his novel "For Your Eyes Only" during his stay in Seychelles in 1958.

In his remarks for the occasion, Jeffrey Glekin, the British High Commissioner to Seychelles, said that the bond between the United Kingdom and Seychelles is evolving.

Glekin also revealed plans to work with the Seychelles Postal Services to launch a letter-writing competition allowing children from the archipelago to write to the King.

Those taking part in the competition will have to write to King Charles using his stamp about environmental issues the country is facing as a result of climate change. King Charles has dedicated much of his life's worth to championing the fight against climate change and he is a regular attendee at the Conference of the Parties (COP) events.

On his side, the Minister for Internal Affairs, Roy Fonseka, highlighted King Charles' commitment to addressing global challenges and environmental conservation.

"These priorities align closely with our own national goals," he added.

Fonseka said that Seychelles and the UK have "a close and productive relationship for many decades, rooted in our shared history, common values and strong people to people ties."

He said the recent signing between Seychelles and the UK Hydrographic Office Services arrangement shows "commitment to enhancing precise and reliable hydrographic surveys, crucial for ensuring safe navigation and maritime traffic."

Kings Charles III's official birthday is celebrated in June, which is the first month of summer in the UK. The date chosen as his official birthday is also observed as the UK's National Day in some countries.

The monarch, born on November 14, 1948, became the King of the United Kingdom and of 14 other Commonwealth realms upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

Seychelles was previously a British colony and obtained its independence on June 29, 1976. The island nation is a member of the Commonwealth organisation.