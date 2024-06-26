New MCB Seychelles' MD Desire Leo takes office on July 1

The new managing director of the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) in Seychelles, Desire Leo, discussed the financial institution's role in the community and the economy's development in his meeting with President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday.

Leo, who is Mauritian and worked at the MCB Group headquarters in Port Louis as Head of Development, was part of a delegation accompanying the outgoing managing director, Bernard Jackson in his farewell call on the Seychelles' President. Jackson was appointed to the MCB Seychelles branch in February 2008.

Also present was the Bank's executive director, Jean Michel Ng Tseung, who said, "MCB in Seychelles has a very important role to play in the community and the economy's success."

Ng Tseung said in the meeting with the President, "We also spoke about ways through which the bank may improve in its day to day running and it was a very positive and productive exchange where we have received many insights and advice. It is very important to us that Jackson's replacement can also contribute to the country progressing with the bank's support."

The new managing director will take office on July 1 and said that not only will he have to fill in Jackson's shoes, but he will bring in continuity. Leon also revealed that he planned to introduce new technologies as part of the process of improving the bank's services.

"We are in the banking sector and we have to always keep abreast of the latest innovations as well as listen to our clients' needs," he added.

Leo said he will have a period of adaptation of course, but will also ensure that the client remains at the heart of the bank.

The MCB top officials also announced that as part of discussions with President Ramkalawan, they have touched on installing ATMs in certain areas of the country where there is a need.

"We have identified certain areas around the island where we can make such facilities available," Ng Tseung.

Meanwhile, Jackson said, "I am very happy that Desire Leo is taking over from me as we have already touched upon all the topics that are important for Seychelles from the quality of services we provide, the training of personnel and what we can give back to the community. I am hoping that the people I have worked with continue progressing and growing allowing the Seychellois on the team to advance with MCB."

Jackson is leaving for Mauritius to take up a new position at their headquarters on July 1.