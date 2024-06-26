Air Seychelles partners with global FBO leader ExecuJet for new VIP services

Air Seychelles VIP will also offer ground transportation, ground equipment and concierge services among others. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles is partnering with ExecuJet, a leading global business aviation company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, to provide exclusive VIP fixed-base operator (FBO) services in Seychelles, the airline announced on Tuesday.

According to SKYbrary, the term FBO is given to a commercial enterprise that has been granted the right by an airport authority to operate in that airport and provide a variety of aviation services, such as fuel, parking, hangar space, passenger services and restaurant facilities, among others, to the general aviation community.

With the new Air Seychelles partnership, ExecuJet now operates in 34 airports worldwide, including Bali, Barcelona, Berlin, Cape Town, Dubai International, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Munich, New Delhi, Perth, Riyadh, Singapore, Sydney, and Zurich.

The Air Seychelles-owned FBO is the only full service one on the island and the strategic partnership is set to enhance the travel experience for VIP clients, ensuring a seamless and luxurious journey from arrival to departure, according to the airline.

Operating under the name “Air Seychelles VIP”, the FBO at Seychelles International Airport offers a range of premium services. These include VIP passenger handling, luxurious lounge facilities, on site customs and immigration facilities for swift private processing.

It will also offer ground transportation, ground equipment and concierge services tailored to meet individual requirements, from hotel bookings to special requests.

The airline’s chief executive, Sandy Benoiton, said, “We are thrilled to partner with ExecuJet to bring world-class FBO services to our VIP clientele. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences and reinforces our position as a leading carrier in the region."

On his side, the vice president for Africa of ExecuJet, Gavin Kiggen, said, “Our partnership with Air Seychelles is a testament to our dedication to excellence in aviation services. We look forward to delivering unmatched FBO services that cater to the needs of high-profile travellers visiting Seychelles."

Since 2015, ExecuJet has been owned by the Luxaviation Group, based in Luxembourg. Luxaviation Group CEO, Patrick Hansen said, “We are extremely happy to have entered this partnership with Air Seychelles. I want to thank both teams for their continued efforts that led to this agreement, which will undoubtedly be a milestone for our development in the region and the expansion of our global FBO network.”