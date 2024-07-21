Dr Penda Choppy's thesis "Creativity, Creolisation and Identity in Seychellois Creole Folktales" wins award 

Seychellois Penda Choppy, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Malta, received the Outstanding Thesis Award for her work in the humanities and social sciences category.

Her thesis entitled "Creativity, Creolisation and Identity in Seychellois Creole Folktales," delves into the intriguing world of Seychellois folklore, uncovering its rich history and its potential to reveal crucial insights into Seychellois culture and identity.

"There were over 200 theses successfully submitted for examination between 2022 and 2023. After selection, there was a tie between mine, which was in the Humanities and Social Sciences category and another by Dr Ing Bugeja, in the Sciences category. So, the Doctoral School declared both theses the most outstanding in their respective categories," Choppy told SNA.

Her research examines how Seychellois folktales represent the diverse diasporas that shaped the island nation's population. Drawing upon the work of Robin Cohen and Olivia Sheringham, the thesis explores three key concepts - diaspora, Creolisation, and social identity. She argues that these elements, in a specific order, are fundamental phases of identity formation within plantation Creole societies like Seychelles.

" Diaspora, Creolisation and Social Identity, in that order, are chronological phases of identity formation in plantation Creole societies like Seychelles and that in the particular case of Seychelles, its corpus of folktales is representative of these phases," added Choppy.

Using a database of Seychellois folktales coded in Nvivo, a research tool, Choppy's analysis revealed valuable insights.

"By tracing the origins of the stories and the likely periods that they were transferred to Seychelles, it has been possible to identify the different diasporas that formed the early population of the archipelago," she added.

Choppy also used the Nvivo software to analyse the impact of slavery on the Seychellois psyche, uncovering attempts to create a new and more positive identity in the post-independence period. The research also highlights the role played by powerful structures, including the Catholic Church, in shaping Seychellois concepts of identity and culture.

Choppy believes that her thesis, currently available online in the University of Malta's thesis repository, will significantly contribute to scholarly research on Seychellois folklore, culture, and identity.

"This award will greatly increase my visibility and credibility as a researcher, especially in the capacity of a literary scholar and cultural expert," she added.

Choppy said her thesis has already had a profound impact on her career and the award, along with the recognition garnered by her work, has resulted in an offer to publish her research as a book.

"Already the thesis, which is featured in the University of Malta's thesis repository online, has attracted significant attention from experts in the field which will have some positive outcomes such as future publications and inclusion in international and local initiatives. For example, I already have an offer from a very reputable publishing house in Germany, Kreolische Bibliothek, to publish my thesis as a book," she told SNA.

Beyond the academic realm, Choppy's research marks a significant milestone, being the first time that all Seychellois folktales have been collected and documented in a digitised form and made available in one location.

She said this will make these important stories readily accessible, both to scholars and to the Seychellois community and the information about the folktales has been classified according to the international folktale classification index, Aarne/Thompson/Uther (ATU), making this vital resource accessible not only locally but also to global researchers.

Choppy's research shows how folklore can be used to illuminate the complexities of history, culture, and identity meant to contribute to a deeper understanding of Seychellois heritage. It will encourage further exploration of the unique storytelling traditions that have shaped the islands.