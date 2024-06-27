Seychelles to connect directly to China with new Sichuan Airlines charter flight

Seychelles will connect to Chengdu in China through the first direct and non-stop charter flight operated by Sichuan Airlines in the second half of this year, Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the tourism department, said on Thursday.

Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, said in a press statement that the flight, which will take around 8 hours and 50 minutes, will mark the beginning of a new chapter in air connectivity between the two destinations. Additional flights are currently under active discussion and consideration.

Sherin Francis, principal secretary of the Department of Tourism said, "We are delighted to welcome the charter flight between Seychelles and China. This initial charter flight represents a significant step in diversifying Seychelles' tourism markets and opening our islands to the growing Chinese travel market. We are optimistic about the potential for expanding this route in the near future."

The new charter flight will offer travellers from China a convenient and exciting opportunity to experience the tropical paradise of Seychelles.

Chengdu, the vibrant capital of Sichuan province in China, is a major economic and transportation hub, making it an ideal departure point for Chinese visitors eager to explore Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

According to the figures released on June 26 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 1,268 visitors from China came to Seychelles for the first half of 2024.