Seychelles celebrates 48th Independence anniversary with traditional National Parade 

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles celebrated its 48th anniversary on Saturday, June 29, the day the island nation got its independence in 1976 with the customary military parade.

Once again, the island nation's capital, Victoria, adorned in the colours of the National Flag, hosted the prestigious event.

Upon the arrival of the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, the National Anthem was played by the National Band and artists, accompanied by a 21-gun salute.

President Wavel Ramkalawan and high officials standing for the Seychelles National Anthem. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

This was followed by a helicopter formation made up of three Airbus H120 helicopters belonging to Zil Air. The formation included a fourth helicopter from the Indian Naval Ship Sunaya, which is currently in Port Victoria. It is an Advanced Light Helicopter.

Another aerial display- a fixed-wing formation - was done by two Dornier 228 operated by the Seychelles Air Force and a twin otter DHC 6 - 400 SERIES owned and operated by Air Seychelles.

A helicopter formation made up of three Airbus H120 helicopters belonging to Zil Air was part of the ceremony. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

A military parade followed, starting at Palm Street along Constitution Avenue passing in front of the 'Lavwa Lanasyon' (Voice of the Nation) monument and proceeding towards Liberty Monument. It stopped at the car park of the International Conference Centre (ICCS).

The parade had 25 platoons of local and foreign military forces. The local platoons also included the Seychelles Police Force, the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency and youth organisations affiliated with the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC).

The parade was accompanied by the National Band, led by bandmaster Nilsen Ernest and band major Brian Larue, and an Indian Naval band.

The foreign military forces participating in the parade included a platoon from the French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean Zone (FAZSOI) commanded by Captain Corentin Morel.

Also participating was a platoon from the United Kingdom's Royal Navy, under the command of Lieutenant Nathaniel Brearly. They are from the UK Mine Counter Measures fleet based in Bahrain.

A platoon from the United Kingdom's Royal Navy followed by one of the Mauritius Police Force also participated in the parade. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

A third foreign military platoon was from the Mauritius Police Force led by Police Sergeant John Sylvio Milate.

The parade was followed by a display of military assets accompanied by the Brass Band of the United Arab Emirates. The assets on display were from the Seychelles Police Force, the Seychelles Defense Forces, and the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency.

The ceremony continued with musical performances among whom was Amos, the son of Thomas Alexis, who was laid to rest on Friday. He performed his father's patriotic song 'Sesel O Mon Pei' (Seychelles Oh My Country) along with two renowned Seychellois singers, Jany Letourdi and Jean-Marc Volcy.

Amos (1st left), the son of Thomas Alexis, performed his father's patriotic song 'Sesel O Mon Pei' with Jany Letourdi and Jean-Marc Volcy. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Other performers were Karen Jeannevol and Mersener with the dance group Emergency Crew.