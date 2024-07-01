New Seychelles Defence Forces officers commissioned and promoted in June 2024

Ivan Moise was promoted to the rank of Captain in December but was on an overseas mission. (State House)

Three new Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) officers were commissioned and one was promoted by the Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan, the Commander in Chief, in a ceremony at State House last week.

Ivan Moise, who has been in the forces for 12 years, was promoted to the rank of Captain in December but was on an overseas mission.

The three officers commissioned are Second Lieutenants Derick Dodin, Fady Faure and Anil Buron. Dodin and Buron, from the Seychelles Air Force, and Faure from the Seychelles Coast Guard, all recently completed officer cadet training in India.

In his address, Ramkalawan said, "'You have successfully completed your training and are now qualified in your respective field. It is expected that you will discharge your responsibilities with great respect towards your seniors, upholding the professional standards demanded."

He urged the newly commissioned officers to work hard for their country.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Buron credited his promotion as being due to "many opportunities in the military but one has to have the devotion and determination to achieve their goals."

The Seychelles archipelago in the western Indian Ocean has been pushing for a more professional army for the last couple of years and 14 officers were promoted to several ranks in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the SDF announced that four Seychelles Coast Guard personnel - Corporals Ray Charles, Ron Dufrene, Lance Corporal Tariq Cedras and Private Joshua Fanchette- were awarded the temporary rank of Officer Cadet by the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette.

They were given the ranks last week before leaving the country to attend the Officer Cadet Course specialised in Naval Orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy - Ezhimala, India, as of July 2024.