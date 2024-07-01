US Secret Service provides training in cybersecurity to Seychelles' tech professionals 

Fonseka said it is of utmost importance that Seychelles address these emerging challenges such as cybercrime. (Alpha Photo, Flickr) Photo Licence: CC BY-NC 2.0

Information, communication, and technology professionals from various sectors in Seychelles will soon be better equipped to tackle matters relating to cybercrime and cybersecurity.

The professionals are attending a two-day training in Africa cybersecurity, cybercrime and critical infrastructure protection that began on Monday at the Military Training & Support Centre at Perseverance.

The United States Secret Service is conducting the training and will provide various expertise and resources to ensure the trainees capture as much information as possible.

"The Secret Service plays a key role in all three aspects of this training and what we are bringing to Seychelles this week is experience and knowledge on a global scale, when it comes to transnational cybercrime and the protection of critical infrastructure, as it relates to 16 various components in the U.S. and I imagine here in Seychelles as well," said Michael Burgin, the U.S. Secret Service Country Attache.

The training is being done to ensure that as Seychelles continues to move many government services to digital platforms, all security measures are in place to make the transition as smooth as possible.

"As we navigate through the digitalisation of government services and embrace the advancements of the digital era, it is paramount for us to strengthen our efforts in securing and safeguarding our cyberspace and protecting our virtual borders against threats that lurk in the shadows," said the Minister for Internal Affairs, Errol Fonseka.

He added that in a world where technology reigns supreme, the need for robust cybersecurity measures cannot be emphasised enough.

"Today, as we gather to delve into the intricacies of cyber security, cybercrime detection, prosecution and deterrence, let us forge a collective resolve to combat these threats head-on," added Fonseka.

"It is of utmost importance that we address these emerging challenges in the cyber realm in order to protect our nation, secure our virtual borders, and prevent further exploitation," said the minister.

Among the sectors represented at the training include banking, the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), the Seychelles Revenue Commission (SRC), the Seychelles Police Force, and the Department of Immigration, among others.