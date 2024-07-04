Seychelles' Postal Regulator announces building of global mail processing centre

Part of the Postal Regulator's strategic plan will also be a new national addressing system. (Seychelles News Agency)

Seychelles will be equipped to handle more courier services with a facility set to be constructed to allow for adequate storage and better delivery of parcels in the island nation.

The chief executive of the Postal Regulator, Neddy Padayachy, made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday.

Padayachy explained that the new International Mail Processing Centre (IMPC) will be built close to the Seychelles International Airport at Pointe Laure, and will cater for all postal services, including courier services currently being done at the cargo terminal.

The system will be piloted this year and is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

"The facility will be equipped with automated machines and will be open 24 hours a day," said Padayachy, who added that this will enable the storage of more parcels at once.

He said that in 2023, 400,000 parcels entered Seychelles, a 100 percent increase over the figures from 2022, with the 2024 figures already showing that it will surpass that figure.

"Another benefit the new facility will bring is that it will develop e-commerce, by attracting bigger companies, such as Amazon and others, who have expressed interest in coming to Seychelles," added Padayachy.

He said that having these companies operating in Seychelles, will also help local businesses to sell their products to other countries and that Seychelles is well-placed geographically, to become a regional hub, for such companies.

The CEO added that as part of the Postal Regulator's strategic plan, there will also be a new national addressing system. This will see every household in the country given a proper unique address, to enable courier services to know exactly where to deliver parcels.

"Today, a lot of parcels are not reaching their destination because we do not have a proper addressing system, and, because of this, many companies do not ship their products to Seychelles," Padayachy explained.

The system will soon be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers. It is expected that by next year, everyone will have their very own address.

Padayachy explained that with this system, there will also be a remapping of areas around Seychelles. This will not only help couriers but will also help other agencies, such as Public Utilities Corporation (PUC), and Health, Fire and Rescue Services, among others.