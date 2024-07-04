Seychelles' President in talks with BADEA for priority projects 

A delegation of high-level officials from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) paid a courtesy call on Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Thursday.

Speaking to the media following discussions with the President, the chairman of BADEA's board of directors, Dr Fahad Aldossari , said this visit is meant to "build upon the historical partnership between BADEA and Seychelles. We started in 1980, our first project here in Seychelles. Since then, we have funded around 25 projects."

He said, "Historically BADEA worked with the Seychelles government in infrastructure and we have funded many projects in infrastructure. Another priority is the health and housing sector. With the BADEA experience in Africa, we will definitely these initiatives as well."

Aldossari added that the Seychelles' President "put forward the priorities that BADEA should focus on for Seychelles. We should also work together with the Seychelles government in funding a number of projects and also supporting the socio-economic activities that are being done in Seychelles."

Also discussed were renewable energy and the energy sector in general and BADEA investing more in the tourism sector, such as the Seychelles International Airport, in addition to important infrastructure.

Among the latest projects funded by BADEA, together with the Saudi Fund, is a 33kV electricity transmission network substation in the southern district of Anse Royale at a cost of $30.9 million. The project, which was inaugurated in October last year, caters for the distribution electricity network for the southern region of the main island of Mahe.