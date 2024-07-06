Football: Seychellois Reena Esther already scoring in Singapore Women's Premier League

(Seychelles News Agency) - It has been an exciting few years for women's football in Seychelles with several historic moments taking place including the team making it into the FIFA World Rankings and winning a first international match.

The year 2024 saw the women's game in Seychelles take a further step forward, with several women now playing professionally abroad. The youngest and most promising one among them is Reena Esther, who recently signed for Still Aerion in Singapore.

The young forward has already begun to take the Singapore Women's Premier League by storm, by scoring three times in her first two matches for the team.

Esther, who also plays for the Seychelles women's national team, only joined the side recently and the future looks very bright.

SNA caught up with the young player to see how she is settling into her new team.

SNA: How did you feel when you got the call that you had received a contract from the Singaporean team?

RE: I remember it was a Wednesday and I was just sitting on my bed when coach Chris called me and asked how I was doing. I said I was doing fine and then she asked if I remember going on trial in Singapore, and told me that I had actually received an offer to play for the team. I was not expecting it and did not even know how to respond. I took some time to reflect, especially since my grandmother, who was my biggest fan, had just passed away, and so I said why not accept the offer and do it for her, since these chances come by just once in a lifetime.

SNA: How different is football in Singapore compared to Seychelles?

RE: Well, here (Singapore) they are a lot faster than us, whereas in Seychelles we are more skillful than them and their positioning sometimes is not that good. But, in time I think the coach will fix it and we can improve.

Esther recently joined Still Aerion in Singapore. (Reena Esther) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

SNA: You scored in your first match with the team, how did that feel?

RE: I was not expecting to start the match. I thought I would come on in the second half, but I took it positively and gave my all and eventually scored and I was even named the player of the match as well. I appreciated it and I am very happy for all the effort I put in to be rewarded.

SNA: What are your plans for the future of your football career?

RE: Well, for me it is to play at a higher level and get more experiences like I am getting here. So, I really hope that one day I can get better and play at the level I have always wanted to.

SNA: Have you adapted to your new team and surroundings?

RE: I had already met many of the players in the team before and they are mostly the same. Everyone is friendly. It is mainly the time difference that I am struggling with, as the country is four hours ahead of Seychelles and sometimes when it is 11 pm, I struggle to fall asleep, as I have not adapted to it yet. As it is, I am not getting enough rest.

Esther also plays for the Seychelles women's national team. (Reena Esther) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

SNA: How is the training?

RE: I train three times a day and also do some personal training at the gym. It is just about continuing to keep myself fit and remain positive, especially since I am here on my own.

SNA: Tell us about your journey in football.

RE: I started very young and played football with my cousins at home and eventually with the school team and later on with Rovers. I was eventually called up to the national team. I found that it was something that I really liked.

I had also been doing judo while playing football, but had to choose between the two and I chose football. I am really happy to have made it this far. I also trained with the LightStars men's side when I was on Praslin. I want to thank Coach Ted and Coach Perry for their support, along with Coach Chris and the Football Federation, for helping me to get here, and I will keep working hard to get better.

SNA: Any advice for the other young girls who want to take football as a career.

RE: I would tell them to always stay positive and not let negative thoughts pull you back. Keep working hard, as I know in Seychelles many girls can play football and maybe one day they can also reach the same level. I would love to see other young girls join me here or even in other countries to play football.