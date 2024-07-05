Chinese Navy hospital ship  Peace Ark arrives in Seychelles 

The hospital ship was welcomed upon arrival by Minister Peggy Vidot, high level officials and the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Chinese Navy hospital ship Peace Ark arrived in Seychelles on Friday and berthed at the IPHS Quay at Ile du Port.

The hospital vessel expects to welcome the public on board during the next few days for free consultations and treatments. Peace Ark also came to Seychelles in 2010.

The hospital ship's was welcomed upon arrival by the Seychelleus Minister for Health, Peggy Vidot, accompanied by other high level officials as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan and members of the Chinese Association of Seychelles.

Following the arrival of the ship, Vidot along with her delegation had the opportunity to visit the ship, where the various departments and services were explained in detail.

Starting from Saturday, July 6 to July 11, people will be able to register to be treated on board by simply bringing their identification card with them to the ship.

With a full-service hospital on board, the ship has many departments that the public will be able to access including such as cardiology, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, paediatrics, dermatology and traditional Chinese medicine physical therapy, among others. There is also a special examination room for ultrasound and ECG and an imaging department.

The ship has a full-service hospital on board with many departments. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Designed and built in China, the hospital ship Peace Ark is an emergency medical support platform at sea. It primarily assumes tasks such as treating, caring and evacuating casualties at sea during wartime; giving medical treatments to the residents and stationing troops on China's islands and reefs in peacetime.

It can also provide international humanitarian medical assistance, and response to major disasters and emergencies, as well as undertake international exchanges and cooperation tasks on military medicine.

The vessel has a full load displacement of more than 10,000 tonnes, operating rooms, doctor offices as well as nurse stations and hundreds of beds. It is also equipped with advanced medical facilities, such as CT, DR and colour ultrasound and a rescue helicopter available onboard.

The ship set sail from Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, on June 16 as part of Mission Harmony 2024 under the command of Rear Admiral Ying Hongbo and Rear Admiral He Yongming.

Through this mission, the vessel plans to visit 13 countries where the visiting medical staff will carry out medical services to promote the concept of a maritime community with a shared future and enhance the development of friendly relations between China and the visited countries.