Seychelles' President sends congratulations message to new UK PM

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer on his successful election as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

According to the Foreign Affairs Department, in his message, President Ramkalawan, said, "I wish to extend on behalf of the government and people of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, our most sincere congratulations on your recent appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Ramkalawan said that the UK and Seychelles "share a longstanding relationship and friendship evident through robust cooperation, which is continuously being strengthened through both bilateral and multilateral efforts in organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth. I am certain that during your tenure, through our joint collaboration in many areas and key issues such as combatting climate change, global and regional security concerns, as well as economic resilience will yield significant benefits for both our nations and the international community."

He concluded by saying "I look forward to working closely with you to build on our shared achievements and explore new avenues for collaboration that will contribute to the prosperity and well-being of our peoples."

Starmer, 61, became the country's 58th prime minister, on Friday, after he led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the elections on Thursday.