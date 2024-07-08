Seychelles' entrepreneurs learn how to integrate UN SDGs in operations 

Entrepreneurs in Seychelles are attending a training in which they are being introduced to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Impact Standards to help them align their operations with the United Nations SDGs.

This will help them contribute to national development goals and global sustainability objectives.

The two-day training taking place at the Savoy Resort and Spa was officially launched on Monday and is being conducted by two experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Amit Achameesing and Yugen Pillay. It is being done in collaboration with the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB).

The UNDP is partnering with SIB to prepare selected enterprises to increase the likelihood that they are operating sustainably and contributing positively to the SDGs. Utilising the SDG Impact Standards, as voluntary management standards designed to guide organisations on their sustainability journeys, will prepare them for the forthcoming SDG Impact Assurance Framework and SDG Impact Seal.

"Our goal is to underscore the importance of collective action in driving sustainable development. It is heartening to see strong representation from both the public and the private sectors, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices," said the UNDP resident representative, Amanda Serumaga

UNDP launched the SDG investor map for Seychelles in 2023, which provides insights into investment opportunities and their potential returns, and highlights the private sector's role in financing sustainable development.

To build on the investor map findings, UNDP will implement an SDG investment pipeline programme to facilitate capital deployment into scalable SDG-aligned opportunities.

The Minister of Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, said this initiative is aimed at unlocking further capital in aligning business operations with SDGs.

"This effort is part of a broader movement to transform the global financial system and the ways in which public and private sectors interact across economic, social and environmental SDGs," she added.

During the training, those present will learn how their respective companies can effortlessly align their corporate strategies and goals, through their internal operations to support the country in attaining its SDGs.

"These standards are voluntary but they are designed to guide enterprises on their sustainability journeys, ensuring that their operations not only create value but also contribute positively to the SDGs," said Vidot.