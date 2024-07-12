Outgoing Canadian HC satisfied with partnership with Seychelles in maritime security

The outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Kyle Nunas, has expressed satisfaction at successful collaborations in maritime security, providing technical support in the fight against crimes and the introduction of electronic travel authorisation.

Nunas made the statement following his farewell visit to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Thursday.

The two nations have consistently worked in maritime security, with some members of the Canadian Coast Guard coming to the island nation to offer capacity-building training as part of the United States-led Cutlass Express military exercise, earlier this year.

"We have a proud history of working with Seychelles on improving maritime security and improving Seychelles' ability to ensure its territorial integrity where there are bad actors in the areas of human trafficking or various types of smuggling," said Nunas.

He revealed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel have also provided important technical assistance in fighting crimes to the local police force.

Nunas mentioned the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), which allows Seychellois citizens holding a Canadian temporary resident visa in the past 10 years, or a valid U.S. visitor visa, to enter Canada their country when travelling by air.

Canada and Seychelles established diplomatic relations in 1976 and both are members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

Nunas explained that through these organisations, the two countries have also worked closely on the issue of climate change as "both countries share a very realistic view of climate change and we're together in seeking solutions there."

Canada is also the eighth largest contributor to the Global Climate Fund of which four projects are taking place in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The island nation also faces vulnerability from external sources and Nunas said his country is working with the small island state and others like it "to improve how the international financial institutions work with countries like Seychelles."

Montreal is home to the third-largest Seychellois diaspora after London, United Kingdom and Perth in Australia, estimated at 740 according to the 2016 Census.

In this area, Nunas said there has been an increase in the number of tourists visiting the archipelago as part of their people-to-people relations.