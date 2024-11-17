Vicky Durand: "As Seychellois, we all share a collective responsibility for our ocean"

(Seychelles News Agency) - An innovative initiative combining coral restoration, recycling, at the same time gearing children's interest in marine life and its conservation, is set to be implemented on Praslin, the second most populated island of the Seychelles archipelago.

The project is the brainchild of Vicky Durand, a diving instructor and coral conservation specialty instructor, who is the recent recipient of the Ocean Innovation Award of the Danny Faure Foundation. The award was created to encourage ocean innovation, seeking to encourage Seychellois emerging ocean leaders to design innovative solutions to tackle ocean challenges that Seychelles faces.

As a reward, Durand won a five-day learning visit at the Nekton Foundation headquarters in the United Kingdom, where she will work with Nekton's personnel and its partners with specialist skills to further advance her project.

The Nekton Foundation is a not-for-profit research foundation that works on scientific exploration and ocean protection.

SNA caught up with Durand, to learn more about her winning the former President Danny Faure's Ocean Innovation Award, the project – Save the Ocean, the role of the project in the Blue Economy, as well as children's involvement in marine conservation.

SNA: Tell us about the Ocean Innovation Award.

VD: Winning the inaugural award for 2024 from the Danny Faure Foundation is truly an honour. It highlights the dedication and impact of the project in advancing coral restoration and marine conservation. I'm excited about the upcoming educational visit to Nekton headquarters in the UK, scheduled for July 20, 2024, as my prize for winning such an award. This visit presents a fantastic opportunity to deepen my understanding of ocean research and innovation, as well as to explore potential collaborations that could further enhance our conservation efforts.

SNA: Why such a project?

VD: As a devoted diving professional with over 18 years of experience, the underwater world has been my enduring passion, a sanctuary of wonder that has profoundly shaped my life. The countless hours spent beneath the waves have revealed the heartbreaking truth of our vanishing corals, their vibrant hues fading into a haunting memory. This profound loss ignited a fire within me, compelling me to establish the project: save the ocean.

Our coral reefs are not just underwater spectacles; they are the lifeblood of our tourism and fisheries industries, vital to the prosperity and sustainability of our coastal communities. The urgency to act is now more pressing than ever. We stand at a critical juncture where our actions, or lack thereof, will determine the fate of these irreplaceable ecosystems.

Time is of the essence, and we must cast aside complacency and excuses. Together, we must channel our collective passion and commitment into tangible efforts to revive and protect our corals. Let us unite in this noble cause, driven by the belief that through our dedication and perseverance, we can breathe life back into our oceans and ensure that their splendour endures for generations to come.

Durand is a diving instructor and coral conservation specialty instructor. (Vicky Durand) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

SNA: Why did you choose children from Praslin and are you working with only them?

VD: The youths of Praslin will play a central role, contributing significantly to their community through this project. However, as Seychellois, we all share a collective responsibility for our ocean. We welcome anyone who wishes to join us, provided they undergo the requisite training.

Together, let us unite in a shared commitment to protect and restore our marine environment.

SNA: How will the project be sustained?

VD: Our Save the Ocean Project will be sustained through a multifaceted approach. Firstly, we prioritise community engagement and education, fostering awareness among local communities and schools about coral reefs' significance and the threats they face. Secondly, we're establishing vital partnerships with governmental bodies, NGOs and businesses to secure funding, conduct research, and implement conservation initiatives collaboratively. Thirdly, we're committed to long-term monitoring and maintenance of our artificial reef, ensuring its health and effectiveness through regular upkeep and structural assessments. Additionally, by promoting our reef as a sustainable tourism attraction, we aim to generate revenue that funds ongoing conservation efforts and supports local economies. Through policy advocacy, continuous innovation in coral restoration techniques, and staying abreast of scientific advancements, we strive to safeguard marine biodiversity effectively and ensure the longevity of our conservation efforts.

Durand said the reefs are the lifeblood of Seychelles' tourism and fisheries industries. communities. (Vicky Durand) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

SNA: How is your project linked to the Blue Economy?

VD: It is intricately linked to the Blue Economy through several impactful avenues. By creating an artificial reef and promoting it as an eco-tourism attraction, we directly contribute to local economies by attracting tourists who support coastal businesses. Our efforts in coral restoration not only enhance biodiversity and support sustainable fishing practices but also contribute to marine biotechnology through innovative research in conservation techniques. Protecting coral reefs also strengthens coastal resilience against climate change impacts, benefitting both communities and infrastructure. Moreover, our educational initiatives foster awareness about marine conservation, promoting a stewardship mindset essential for sustainable use of marine resources. In these ways, our project aligns closely with the principles of the Blue Economy, aiming to sustainably utilise and conserve marine resources while fostering economic growth in coastal regions.

SNA: Tell us more about the children's involvement in the project and their activities around scuba diving.

VD: In July of last year, I established the AQUAKIDZ swimming team with a primary goal: ensuring every child has the opportunity to learn swimming, regardless of their initial skill level. As we mark our first anniversary this July, I'm proud that AQUAKIDZ has become the largest swimming team on Praslin Island, offering comprehensive lessons from beginner to advanced levels. Beyond promoting fitness and health, our team encourages positive youth engagement. AQUAKIDZ is uniquely geared towards preparing young participants to eventually join the Save Our Ocean project, fostering a generation passionate about marine conservation and equipped with vital swimming and diving skills for safe and impactful ocean exploration.

At AQUAKIDZ swimming team, our activities extend beyond swimming practice. We engage in creative learning about diverse ocean species and their significance through art, music, and storytelling. This approach effectively spreads awareness among our members, fostering a deep understanding of marine conservation and the critical role each species plays in our oceans.