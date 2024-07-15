FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Seychelles calls for local musicians to create official theme song

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois musicians and composers are invited to join together to create a song that will be used as the official theme song for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which the island nation will host in May 2025.

The secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), David Andre, launched the invitation on Friday. He said that this will be a collaborative effort, as they want to have the very best song that Seychelles can produce.

"I know that we, the people of Seychelles, are not limited by our size. If we can organise a World Cup on our home soil, then our artists can, of course, create a special anthem to match it," said Andre.

He explained that this is not a call for artists to compete to get the rights to create the theme, but instead, it is an invitation to come together and create the best theme song a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup has ever had.

The theme song will be used throughout the World Cup competition and in promotional materials. While it is not a song competition, all artists involved will be paid and recognised for their work and FIFA will hold the distribution rights to the song.

Andre explained that the theme of the song should relate to Seychelles and promote it as a country.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will take place in Seychelles from May 1 to 11, 2025, and 16 nations will participate including Seychelles, as the host country.

The island nation will be the first African nation to host the event, a remarkable achievement since the sport was only introduced in Seychelles close to a decade ago.

This is not the first time Seychelles has hosted an international beach soccer tournament. In 2015, the island nation hosted the COSAFA Beach Soccer Cup and the Beach Soccer African Nations Championship (AFCON).

In the first edition of the COSAFA tournament in 2015, Madagascar was the winner. The team was selected to compete at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 and was again the winner.

The first edition of the Beach Soccer World Cup held outside Brazil was in 2008 in Marseille, France.

The most recent edition in 2024 was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil was crowned champions for the sixth time after defeating Italy 6–4 in the final.