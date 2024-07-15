Seychelles Sustainable Forest Management Policy approved by Cabinet 

(Seychelles News Agency) - A Seychelles Sustainable Forest Management Policy, to enhance the economic contribution of forests through sustainable practices while bolstering biodiversity conservation and promoting eco-tourism, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers recently.

The chief executive of the in Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA), Allen Cedras, told SNA on Monday, "The policy does not really include new elements, it is just improving on existing forestry laws."

The Seychelles Forest Reserves Act was passed into law in March 1955 and the current Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment is tasked with overseeing the new Sustainable Forest Management Policy while the SPGA will implement it.

Other parties involved with the policy include the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), the Terrestrial Restoration Action Society Seychelles (TRASS) and the Seychelles Plant Conservation Action Group (PCA).

Cedras said with the new policy, local environmental authorities will "work strategically to effectively protect the country's forests and provide a healthy habitat to its endemic species."

The SPGA is responsible for the management of marine and terrestrial national parks with associated trails and gardens in Seychelles, which are 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

According to Cedras, the main problem the country faces at the moment, is the number of invasive species that are now taking over pristine areas endemic species are found.

"This has happened due to people travelling and bringing in back plants they think are pretty into the country - that quickly spread and are difficult to control," he added.

With the implementation of the new policy, SPGA and its partners will be working on continuous and well planned methods to deal with the invasive species.

Cedras explained that once Seychelles can tackle these issues, the island nation will be able to offer visitors and citizens a better experience of the country's nature.

The new forestry policy also incorporates aspects of sustainability and eco-tourism.

"SPGA is already in charge of several well-maintained and presented nature trails where people can appreciate breathtaking views and see endemic species such as the pitcher plant or scops owls on some of them," said Cedras.

As part of the policy, SPGA will be making revenue from visitors to the trails as well as selling timber that has been carefully taken from certain areas it manages.

"This is how we will be dealing with the issue of eco-tourism as well as sustainability," he said.

Cedras added, "While there are issues that are beyond our control like climate change, we will be working hard to restore degraded areas and including reforestation aspects as well."

He said that although SPGA is the implementing body, "we will need everyone on board to keep protecting the Seychelles forests and keeping up with the fact that we have over 30 percent of our forests and lands protected."