James Cadbury, 1935-2024: Great friend of nature conservation in Seychelles from British chocolate family 

(Seychelles News Agency) - A service in memory of James Cadbury, a great friend of Seychelles conservation, was held at the Church of St Andrew and Mary, Grantchester, Cambridge, United Kingdom, on July 11, 2024.

James Cadbury passed away peacefully in Cambridge in the UK on Friday, May 17. His daughter, Lucy, had cycled over to be with him on that glorious sunny morning, with birds singing loudly, flowers coming into bloom. On the way, a friend remarked to her, "It's a good day for a journey".

At his home, Bruce, a good birdwatcher friend, sat with him and played to him some of the bird calls that he dearly loved. His son, Thomas, arrived just 20 minutes before he died, as if his father had waited for him to come.

James Cadbury dedicated his life to nature conservation in both UK and Seychelles. He did so with kindness and generosity towards others, in a manner which inspired an extraordinary loyalty among friends and colleagues. Whilst taking a keen interest in the welfare of others, he displayed a deep humility, seeking to avoid the limelight, he heaped praise upon others for their good deeds.

It was exactly two centuries ago, in 1824, that John Cadbury, great grandfather of James, opened his first shop, creating a business that made the Cadbury name synonymous with chocolate. George was appalled by England's nineteenth century sweatshops where workers toiled seven days a week and lived in squalid slums.

He believed that if you look after your workers they will look after your business. So, he created a model workers' village with gardens, a hospital, reading rooms, wash houses, sports and recreational facilities and a works canteen. In return, he had a highly motivated, loyal and productive workforce. It is truly remarkable that this family characteristic of true humanity and warmth has passed down through the generations undiluted.

Christopher Cadbury, George's grandson and James' father), funded the purchase of at least 30 nature reserves in the UK, the Falklands and Seychelles.

James Cadbury was awarded a coco de mer for his services. (Adrian Skerett) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

His Seychelles involvement began in 1968 when the international appeal to purchase Cousin Island and save the Seychelles Warbler fell well short of its target. Christopher chipped in half of the balance required and twisted the arms of the board of Cadbury's to obtain the rest. Enthralled by the beauty of Seychelles he went on to purchase Aride Island in 1973 and turn it into a nature reserve, owned by what is now the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts (RSWT).

James shared his father's passion for nature conservation. He graduated in Natural Sciences at Cambridge University in 1959, and completed his PhD at Oxford in 1965. After working as a teacher for several years, he joined the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), first as head of research, later as senior ecologist. He served on the boards of many conservation organisations including as chairman of the Aride Island Scientific Committee. When the Island Conservation Society (ICS) was formed with no money and no assets, James breathed life into the new society's ambitions thanks to his tireless energy and financial contributions. It was solely because of his loyal support to friends and colleagues at ICS that RSWT agreed to pass the management of Aride Island to local control of ICS in 2004.

Ian Bullock, former warden of Aride Island, recalls that on a visit to the island, they both rose just before dawn and watched the incredible sight of shearwaters slowly climbing the Mapou tree trunks to reach a high, level branch where they could finally take off to sea. "He was as excited as any schoolboy to witness the wonders of nature, a fascination he never lost. Even in his older years he was still teaching younger ecologists how to identify different grass and sedge species, or driving all the way out to the marshes of the Wash to do the British Trust for Ornithology's winter wader counts. An indefatigable champion for wildlife, science and conservation. We will miss him".

On several occasions, James travelled to Seychelles with Tim Sands, who recalls their first visit, "To be with James was memorable. Like his father, Christopher, I had experienced their impatience with often necessary financial and administrative detail, but also their strong desire to see people treated equitably and fairly. On this trip with James, I got to experience his near obsession with wildlife; recording and assessing how it looked and sounded, how it behaved and how it could be helped and restored. The necessary practical side of life such as eating, sleeping and getting about were barely tolerated as an unfortunate necessity! I remember him wanting to show me the Seychelles Paradise Flycatcher on La Digue. We were up early for the ferry and spent the rest of the day in the heat and humidity recording every territory on La Digue's Veuve Reserve and well beyond. James was surprised when in late afternoon I suggested I might go to one of La Digue's iconic beaches for a swim before catching the ferry back to Praslin!"

(From left) Three generations of the Cadbury family on Aride Island in 1982: Betty, James, Ruth Esther Esther, Lucy and Christopher Cadbury. (Adrian Skerett) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

His lack of concern for everyday practicalities for himself was contrasted against his concern for the welfare of others. The well-being of staff on Aride was always uppermost in his mind when he visited Seychelles, or attended management meetings. In return, staff members never forgot him. At Christmas, 2023, James was thrilled to receive a Christmas card signed by every member of staff on Aride, each giving their personalised greeting.

His fieldwork was meticulous and his note keeping on the management of the island and all aspects of the scientific research done on Aride was of the highest order. The years when James was regularly visiting the island, and chaired the Science Committee, were among the best for the island and this was to a great extent a result of his knowledge, commitment and understanding of what was both needed and what was possible. He understood the importance not just of diligent record keeping but also of reviewing data to inform future management. His encouragement for, and support of, substantial annual reports drawn up by successive wardens was and remains of vital importance for the island.

Gerard Rocamora recalls in 2008, after he had received a coco-de-mer from a representative of the Ministry of Environment at l'Alliance Française, the French Ambassador invited James for dinner at his residence. James politely declined, saying he was not free that day.

The ambassador proposed another evening because he really wanted to meet James, but James had planned an activity with Gerard's daughters that evening. I told him that his arrangement with my daughters was not very important in comparison, but he replied: "No, no, it is important, let's stick to the plan!".

James Cadbury helping with coconut clearance on Aride. (Adrian Skerett) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

He again politely declined the ambassador's invitation. In short, he made it clear that it was more important and enjoyable for him to spend time with my young daughters than to be in a fancy dinner with an ambassador.

Gerard commented, "That was really funny and I was almost laughing, although it was a bit embarrassing and I did not want to be disrespectful. So I looked at this man in a way meaning: well, that's how it is, what can we do ? This was our James Cadbury. He was such a character, and such a simple, lovely and enjoyable person to everyone. We will miss him a lot".

Gerard also recalls how one day, after an ICS meeting in Victoria, five people were supposed to go to the ICS Head Office at Pointe Larue in Adrian Skerrett's car. It was a relatively small car and James measured almost 2 meters. James was invited to sit in the front, but he declined, insisting that ladies should always go in the front and offered the seat to Jeanne Mortimer. Jeanne was very grateful but argued that James would be more comfortable in the front and that she was fine at the back. But for James it was like a personal rule he was not prepared to give up easily. Everyone tried to convince him that this was the best solution but he would not listen and remained adamant that he should be sitting at the back. At some point Adrian burst out: "James, please get into this car!".By this time Jeanne had grabbed the back seat, and reluctantly he admitted defeat.

James Cadbury's abiding legacy will be the fruits of his boundless generosity, our abiding memory of him his modesty and anxiety to avoid taking the credit he so richly deserved but above we shall never forget his deep love of the natural world that brought him such joy, the same joy that he in turn gave to others.