Seychelles and UAE express concerns on alarming food security situation in Sudan 

(Seychelles News Agency) - The governments of the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles have issued a joint press statement on the alarming food security situation and the risk of famine in Sudan.

The crisis is directly caused by the 14 months of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid by both parties.

"We express deep concern over the report of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), published on 27th June 2024, which concluded: 14 months into the conflict, Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded by the IPC in the country," reads the joint statement released by the Seychelles' Foreign Affairs Department on Tuesday.

The statement added that the disturbing results in the report reveal an unprecedented level of food insecurity in Sudan, leaving 25.6 million people in high levels of acute food insecurity and 14 areas at risk of famine.

"We are particularly concerned about the IPC reporting a "stark and rapid deterioration" in food security and the dire impact of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of the civilians, including many thousands of children, suffering from severe acute malnutrition. We also express deep concern over the repercussions of prolongation of the conflict on Sudan and on the neighboring countries," it said.

"We particularly recognise that the deepening food insecurity in Sudan presents a significant humanitarian challenge with potential repercussions for displacement, refugees, and migration dynamics. This underscores the importance of a coordinated international response to the crisis.

The two countries expressed their alarm "by the worsening humanitarian crisis and the tragic consequences of the conflict on the Sudanese people," accordinging to the statement.

Both the UAE and of Seychelles recall the UNSC request for the parties to the conflict to allow the rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other impediments.

"We stress that parties must facilitate the urgent provision of the required visas and travel authorisations for humanitarian personnel and essential supplies, in line with resolution 2736 adopted on 13 June 2024," said the statement.

Both governments call on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately halt hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and comply with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.