Seychelles' media gather for 2nd meeting on fisheries transparency reporting 

Media representatives learned the different avenues available to them when writing about fisheries stories. (Gerard Larose)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Determining how best to work with the local media to use available Seychelles' fisheries information was the aim of a half-day workshop organised by the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) in collaboration with the Danny Faure Foundation (DFF) on Tuesday.

Held at the National Library in Victoria, the workshop was attended by representatives from the media houses.

Yannick Memee, the Seychelles FiTi focal point, said, "We at FiTi can see that the media has an important role in disseminating information found in the reports we publish and have the public start a conversation."

He explained that the training was also a chance to link the media with the work FiTI is carrying out with the national Multi-Stackholders Group (MSG), which is the one that makes this report - the members are the face of FiTI in Seychelles.

The MSG includes representatives from non-governmental organisations such as Sustainability for Seychelles (S4S), the Seychelles Fisheries Authority (SFA) and representatives of the industry.

During the session, media representatives learned the different avenues available to them when writing about fisheries stories. Seychelles has released four country reports to FiTI - the latest for 2022 was released on April 24, 2024.

FiTI is a global multi-stakeholder partnership based in Seychelles where governments, businesses, and civil society collaborate. It seeks to increase transparency and participation for the benefit of more sustainable management of marine fisheries and the well-being of citizens and businesses that depend on the marine environment.

"Our workshop aims to explore how the media can actively support FiTI's goals by effectively communicating its principles, achievements and challenges to the broader public," said the Foundation's representative, Fatime Kante, an economist.

The Danny Faure Foundation and FiTI signed a partnership agreement in 2023 with the common aim of advancing sustainable fisheries in the Indian Ocean through transparency and collective action.