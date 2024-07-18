Seychelles Prison Services to be headed for first time by woman

Ramkalawan said the televised address was to take stock of certain national subjects. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Prison Services will be headed for the first time by a woman, Janet Georges, starting the end of July, President Wavel Ramkalawan, announced in his televised address on Thursday.

The President said that Georges, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, will be appointed Commissioner of Prison and will replace Raymond St. Ange, who is occupying the post currently. Earlier in the day, St. Ange told the media that he would be available to assist the new head in any needed capacity.

Ramkalawan also announced that next week he will appoint a new board of the Islands Development Company (IDC), which would include preparation for the appointment of a new CEO before the end of the year as the current one, Glenny Savy, will be retiring.

Ramkalawan said the televised address was to take stock of certain national subjects and share his thoughts and reflections on the country and its direction.

TRNUC and 7 December outcomes

"Two subjects that concern our people are the TRNUC (Truth, Reconciliation, and National Unity Commission) and the 7th December disaster, especially, the CCCL explosion. I am pleased to announce that much progress has been made and today we have reached the point where I can declare that everything is under control," he said.

On the TRNUC, he announced that three persons have been nominated after consultation to complete the work as per the recommendation made in the report. They are Michael Green, a former Commissioner of TRNUC, Nichole Gerardhi-Tirant, the former ombudsman and the current deputy chair of the Human Rights Commission, and Georges Bibi, a former politician.

"They will also make a final recommendation on the subject of compensation for the victims," said Ramkalawan.

CCCL Explosion on December 7

Ramkalawan gave feedback on assistance being provided to Cascade residents whose houses were damaged in the CCCL explosion on December 7 at the Provide Industrial Estate.

"I can tell you that all Cascade residents who were brought to the attention of the concerned authorities have been taken in hand and residents are receiving the necessary assistance," said the President.

He added that a total of SCR30 million ($2.1 million) has already been spent.

Ramkalawan said the police case is in the hands of the Attorney General for the final determination of what will happen.

He added that a discussion has started with CCCL on the creation of a fund to assist in the payment of compensation for those affected and this will be announced soon.

Fight against drugs

Ramkalawan said he was happy to say that the fight against drugs is showing positive results.

"We have seen much progress but a lot remains to be done. I congratulate the different agencies for the work they have accomplished to save our youths. At the same time, I must say that drug traffickers remain a group without a heart and keep looking for new ways to make money on those who are weaker. [...] We must all join together to help in this battle," he added.

Low employment rate

"Today the employment rate is lower than it has ever been which means everybody can get employment," said Ramkalawan.

He concluded by saying he was proud of the direction the country is going but with more hard work and devotion, it can go further.