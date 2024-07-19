Seychelles' President congratulates Paul Kagame on re-election as President of Rwanda

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of congratulation to Paul Kagame on his re-election as the President of Rwanda, the Foreign Affairs Department said on Friday.

In his message, Ramkalawan, said, "I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Rwanda. Your re-election to this high office is a testament to your leadership acumen and reflects the continued trust that the people of Rwanda have in your vision for a prosperous and united Rwanda. I am confident that under your stewardship, Rwanda will make further progress in achieving sustainable development, social justice, and economic growth."

He said that Seychelles and Rwanda share strong and dynamic relations, which were further solidified during Kagame's visit to the island nation in June 2023.

"I remain committed to our common objectives of further strengthening our bilateral ties and working together to intensify our cooperation for the mutual benefit of both our countries and peoples. I am very much looking forward to continuing our collaborative efforts at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels," added Ramkalawan.

Rwanda's National Electoral Commission said on Thursday that Kagame has been re-elected with 99.18 percent of the vote. The 66-year-old has been the President of Rwanda since April 2000.