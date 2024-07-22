Pacific Disaster Centre official visits Red Cross Society of Seychelles 

Recca (2nd right), accompanied by the U.S. Charge d'Affaires for Seychelles, Adham Loufti (1st right), with the secretary general of the RCSS, Marie-May Esparon (1st left) visiting the Red Cross headquarters.

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Pacific Disaster Centre in the USA has sent its adviser for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief initiatives, Steve Recca, to visit the headquarters of the Red Cross Society of Seychelles (RCSS) on Friday to take stock of the damages caused by the December 7 explosion at the Providence Industrial Estate.

Recca, accompanied by the U.S. Charge d'Affaires for Seychelles, Adham Loufti, also met with the secretary general of the RCSS, Marie-May Esparon, to discuss disaster risk management and relief activities in Seychelles.

Following the meeting, Esparon told reporters that this is a continuation of a discussion with the United States Embassy regarding the needs of the Red Cross and highlighted the importance of getting the insight of experts in this field.

"They have come to discuss which areas we can collaborate on regarding disaster management because he is a specialist in this field. Of course, everyone here wants to know how we can reduce the impact of disasters, she said.

Esparon described the meeting as fruitful and the discussion included what the RCSS is doing especially compared to other small island states in the Caribbean, that are facing similar challenges.

"These discussions will continue in the future and hopefully down the line we can also sign an agreement for further collaboration," she added.

The preparedness during disasters was also another component discussed and Esparon emphasised the importance of having contingencies and plans in place before an incident happens and this includes climate change.

"Over the years we have noticed that the people of Seychelles are reacting better in situations of disaster. They know what to do, they attempt to help themselves instead of waiting for government agencies, which is ideal in these kinds of situations. This shows that whatever is being done to educate the people is working. It is never a disadvantage to continually develop and build capacity regarding disaster," she said.

Loufti emphasised the importance of partnerships between the U.S. government, the Seychelles' government and organisations like the Red Cross to improve disaster response capabilities.

"We think that these kinds of partnerships will strengthen the capacity of Seychelles to respond to disasters in the future. And we want to make sure that the partnership that we have, not just with the Red Cross, but with the government of the people of Seychelles, continues to grow so that we can respond better together," he said.

Recca commended the RCSS on the work being done despite the state of its headquarters. He said that this highlights the RCSS' strong commitment to disaster relief efforts in Seychelles.

"It was obviously a very difficult situation following the explosion on December 7, but it is clear the Red Cross is still operating in amazing capacity, even given limited resources and the structural damage here. Just discussing with the secretary general, the work that's being done on a regular basis, really, truly a tremendous activity," he added.

Recca said, "Out of the Pacific Disaster Centre, which works around the world and the national governments and the national societies and Red Cross that I work with, this is perhaps the most aggressive in trying to do more for the citizens of the Seychelles, that I have seen anywhere."