Major Diana Woodcock: First woman parade commander in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - For the first time in 48 years, a woman was the parade commander at the National Day Parade in Seychelles. Major Daina Woodcock from the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) was at the helm of the parade on June 29 this year.

The parade, usually held every year since the country gained independence in 1976, did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodcock, a medical doctor, has made history twice. Four years ago, in March 2020, she made history for the first time by becoming the first Seychellois military medical officer in the army.

Currently the only woman with the rank of major in the SDF, Woodcock said that she will "use her achievements to inspire other young women. She explained that her leading the parade can be described as a "rite of passage," which she is proud of.

Woodcock joined the army in 2010. Following infantry training, she left for her studies in Morocco to become a doctor at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Rabat of the Royal School of the Military Health Service. After 8 years, on March 9, 2020, she took her Hippocratic Oath in Rabat.

In December last year, Woodcock - then a Captain - was among 14 officers from the Seychelles Defence Forces who were promoted by the President of Seychelles and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Wavel Ramkalawan. Their promotions and commissions were given based on merit, expertise, and the exceptional leadership roles that they showed.

In a special meeting recently the Minister for Youth Sports and Family, Marie-Celine Zialor, congratulated and commended Woodcock on her impressive achievement and told her that such a feat should not be undermined. "You now carry a torch for many women," said Zialor, whose ministry holds the gender portfolio. "Your name will go down in history as you achieved something remarkable in a male-dominated field," said Zialor.

Woodcock met with Minister Zialor. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The minister has invited the army official to join her ministry's efforts and programme to empower and inspire young women to a more positive way of life. Zialor added that there are too many cases of violence against women that something must be done.

Woodcock accepted the invitation, adding that she is "looking forward to working with the community and other young women to inspire them to better themselves for a better tomorrow."

Woodcock, who currently manages the peripheral clinic at the Seychelles Defence Forces, said her 14-year journey has not been easy. Often, she has had to work twice as hard to prove herself, but she has remained focused and determined to rise above challenges in the pursuit of her dream.

The major is also encouraging young women with the right skills and attitude to join the forces, which she said offers many opportunities, including leadership ones.

This year's military parade took place along Constitution Avenue in the capital city of Victoria and consisted of 25 platoons of local and foreign military forces. The local platoons also included the Seychelles Police Force, the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency and youth organisations affiliated with the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC).