SADC military chaplains meet in Seychelles, discussing support roles

Twenty-one chaplains from SADC countries including Seychelles are participating in the discussion in Seychelles. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Military chaplains from nine member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are currently in Seychelles to discuss various subjects related to their work.

The three-day Southern African Spiritual and Moral Support Working Group meeting was launched on Tuesday at the Military Training and Support Centre, at Perseverance. Twenty-one chaplains are participating including Seychelles, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho.

The theme of the event this year is "The Role of Chaplains in the Military" and this will be the main topic of discussion over the next three days.

"In the face of rapid technological advancements and evolving geopolitical landscapes, our defence forces are undergoing significant transformation," said the Chaplain of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), Lieutenant Colonel Louis Agathine.

He said that amid those advancements, "the human element remains at the core of our military operations, and it is within this context that the role of chaplains become profoundly significant."

Military chaplains are responsible for tending to service members' and their families' spiritual and moral well-being. Their responsibilities include performing religious rites, conducting worship services, and providing confidential counselling.

Agathine added that chaplains need to be more inclusive to ensure that they provide spiritual support and ethical guidance to military members of all faiths, as well as those with no religious affiliations.

"This commitment, diversity and inclusion, strengthens our military community, fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding," he said.

In the annual meeting, the chaplains will share their experiences, discuss their concerns and then each country will present a report to their respective defence ministries for further action where necessary.

The SDF Chief of Staff, Jean Attala, officially opened the meeting, citing that the role of faith in the military remains a cornerstone, offering a set foundation upon which the service men and women can rely.

"While the forms of faith and belief may evolve, the fundamental human need for connection, purpose and support, remains steadfast. [...] The role of chaplains is to bridge the gap between duty and personal belief, helping individuals find meaning and resilience in the face of challenges," he added.

Two military generals among the group met with Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Monday at State House.

Two SADC military chaplains (1 & 2nd left) met with President Ramkalawan on Monday. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Chaplain General Brigadier General Ernest Thabo Masweu from South Africa told reporters that their role "is to give spiritual, moral and ethical, and to some extent social support, for the well-being of service members from all ministries within the force."