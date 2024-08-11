Zilwa Reggae Bar: Chilled vibes on Seychelles' Praslin Island

The Zilwa Reggae Bar is not just the usual takeaway outlet with a fixed menu but has a different feel. (Mandy Bertin)

Reggae music, an internationally known genre made popular by singers like Jamaican Bob Marley, is also well known in Seychelles and one businessman and artist from Praslin, has named his bar after it.

Andy Niole, from Grand Anse Praslin, and his brother-in-law, Rhiarde Balette, decided to venture into a business last year that they named Zilwa Reggae Bar (Islander's Reggae Bar).

The Zilwa Reggae Bar is not just the usual takeaway outlet with a fixed menu but has a different feel with a Creole touch and is one of the tourist attractions in the district.

The place is a piece of art with vibrant colours used for the architecture and furniture while giving visitors from all over the world a chance to feel like a local at the same time enjoying the reggae vibes.

"We wanted to create a business with a clear vision. We have risen above all obstacles and kept our minds focused on this vision. This has allowed us to find new ways forward, adopt an innovative approach and seek new strategies. Our vision is to provide food to the locals and visitors to the island but to make them feel that they are truly experiencing Seychelles," said Niole.

He said that Grand Anse is usually the quiet part of Praslin, the second most populated island, so he is working together with other artists and artisans to liven up the community.

Andy Niole, from Grand Anse Praslin and his brother-in-law, ventured into the business in 2023. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"We have added entertainment not just when serving food, and have live bands playing. People see it as a place where they can socialise, chill and some even hold their short meetings here."

The Reggae theme

Niole said that "Although Reggae is not entirely part of our heritage and traditions, it is now part of our culture. The messages of peace, tranquillity, love and respect radiate in this place. This is why we have chosen the red, gold and green colours. It is all about the messages behind," he concluded.

In the world of reggae, the three colours each have a meaning - red represents the blood of martyrs, green for the beauty of Africa, and gold for the wealth of Africa.

Niole added the use of natural materials such as wood, shells and coconut shells has helped greatly and of the woodwork, such as the tables and shelves, which he made himself.

Creating business success

"You have to do something that you truly want not just because others are doing it and you want to follow the same trend. I believe you have to be consistent in business and know how to properly manage you finances," said Niole.

The place is a piece of art with vibrant colours used for the architecture and furniture. (Mandy Bertin) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

He said that one important asset to a successful business is the staff. You need to take care of your employees so that they can radiate the same energy back to your clients.

"When I started it was not easy especially when it came to manpower but we persevered. We want to promote the image of Seychelles by offering top quality service at all times. Businesses need to realise that we are all helping to keep the country's visibility out there, so we must all play our roles. A simple smile goes a long way," said Niole.

"There are many constraints to face when in business, but you need to stand firm and bring in new ideas. Competition is healthy in a business environment but you always have to be focused on your business vision and you should believe in your potential and not being afraid of your competitors. Innovation is the key to propel your business forward," he emphasised.

Niole told SNA that the aim is "to have locals working in this business. When tourists come to Zilwa Reggae Bar, we want them to be served and greeted by locals. We want this place to reflect Seychelles as a whole. The people, the smiles, the ambiance and the food."