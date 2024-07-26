Nigerian man sentenced to 10 years in Seychelles prison for importation of cocaine

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Supreme Court has sentenced a Nigerian national to 10 years in prison for the importation of a controlled drug, the police said in a communique on Thursday.

According to the police, Godson Odinah Nwezi who lives in the Perseverance district, was sentenced on two counts, 10 years for the importation of a controlled drug and three years for the same offence. The judge presiding over the case ruled that the two sentences run concurrently, so the convict will be in prison for 10 years only.

Nwezi committed the offence on October 21 last year in the southern Mahe district of Takamaka, where he was arrested and found in possession of 500.50 grammes of cocaine. During a search at his residence in Perseverance, 49.30 grammes of cocaine was seized.

According to the investigation, the drug was collected by a Ugandan national named Noeline Namatovu, who was sentenced to 10 years on May 13.