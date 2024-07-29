Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan elected leader of ruling Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, was elected as the new leader of his ruling party, Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) during an extraordinary convention on Sunday.

Ramkalawan, who was previously the party's honorary president, replaces Roger Mancienne, who is the current Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles. Mancienne occupied the position since 2015 after the formation of the LDS to contest the parliamentary elections in September 2015.

Speaking at the convention, Mancienne thanked the outgoing committee for their support and revealed that he would not be standing for election as party leader.

"I will be handing over to the new team. We need new leadership, I have been here for many years and my life has been connected to politics since 1979," said Mancienne.

He added that he had accomplished his mission and it was now time for a dynamic and unified new team to take over.

Ramkalawan thanked Mancienne for his years of service and stated that he was "proud to stand in the shoes of a man with principles, who believes in democracy, justice and who really deserves the title of honorable."

Ramkalawan was elected during an extraordinary convention on Sunday. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

The convention, held under the theme "Seychelles before Everything... Victory 2025" (Sesel Avan Tou.. Laviktwar 2025), was the occasion for LDS members to vote for the team that will lead them to the 2025 elections.

The party also elected the Cascade district representative in the National Assembly, Philip Monthy, as the Secretary General, replacing Gervais Henrie, who is the current Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.

The Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, has been re-elected as treasurer.

The new executive committee also consists of eight ordinary members, namely Francois Adelaide, Therese Charles, Jean-Francois Ferarri, Gervais Henrie, Gylianne Mein, Sathya Naidoo, Waven William and Wavel Woodcock.

Presidential and legislative elections in Seychelles are scheduled to take place on September 27, 2025,once a proposed 11th amendment to the Constitution on a fixed date for elections is approved by the National Assembly.