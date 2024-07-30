Seychelles and IOM launch first National Diaspora Policy 2024-2029

Copies of the policy were presented to President Ramkalawan and a representative from the office of the IOM Regional Director, Justin MacDermott. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched the first National Diaspora Policy 2024-2029 for the island nation on Tuesday.

The event, which took place at the Savoy Resort and Spa in the northern Mahe district of Beau Vallon, marks a milestone in the Seychelles' commitment to engaging with its diaspora communities worldwide.

Attending the ceremony were President Wavel Ramkalawan, the representative from the office of the IOM Regional Director for Eastern, Horn and Southern Africa, Justin MacDermott, and other top officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Seychelles' Foreign Affairs Department together with IOM and the financial support from the EU-funded Southern Africa Migration Management (SAMM) project, developed the policy, which was validated in September 2023.

The new policy institutionalises diaspora engagement as a central tenet of Seychelles' developmental vision and reflects the government's recognition of the invaluable contributions of Seychellois communities abroad to the nation's prosperity.

The policy, which aims to strengthen and support the betterment of Seychellois communities, at home and in host countries, fostering a global notion, is structured into four main sections, each addressing critical aspects of diaspora engagement.

In his remarks, Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, emphasised the unity and collective strength of the Seychellois people.

"Our fellow Seychellois abroad play a crucial role in our national development. Scattered across the globe for various reasons - economic, political, educational, matrimonial, or the pursuit of greener pastures. They bring with them diverse forms of capital - cultural, economic, human, and social. They are not just contributors but integral parts of our national fabric," the minister said.

"This policy aims to strengthen these bonds, ensuring that the diaspora remains connected and valued, regardless of where they are in the world," he added.

Radegonde said that its experiences, skills, and knowledge enrich Seychelles beyond mere economic terms and that they are ambassadors of the Seychellois culture, values, and Creole identity.

His sentiments highlight the policy's foundation - the Seychellois nation extends beyond its geographical borders, and its diaspora is a vital part of its identity and growth.

Alia Hirji, the IOM chief of mission for Seychelles, praised the policy, stating, "The National Diaspora Policy is a transformative recognition of the vital role that Seychellois communities abroad play in the country's wellbeing. It embodies the government of Seychelles' commitment to fostering stronger, more sustainable partnerships between Seychellois communities worldwide, thus driving domestic development and enhancing the global influence of the Republic of Seychelles."

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the launch of the diaspora policy marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and engagement, ensuring that the contributions of the Seychelles diaspora are recognised and integrated into the nation's development strategy.

Work on the policy began in March 2023, when IOM contracted Dr Martin Russel, the expert consultant tasked with elaborating this policy for Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Russel, an Irish national, is an expert in diaspora engagement and the founder of Global Diaspora Insights. He has extensive experience in the field, having trained, spoken, and written on diaspora engagement in regions including Africa, the Caribbean, and Central Asia.

As part of the government's drive to include the Seychelles diaspora in its development, a Diaspora Unit within the Department of Foreign Affairs was established in July 2021. The unit gives Seychellois nationals living in other countries a new means to channel their queries and receive assistance.

According to the Unit's figures, so far 2,000 Seychellois nationals have already provided their details and are registered in its databases.